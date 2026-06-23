Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Sells 6,254 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Up 5.2%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $140.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.55. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $141.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $135.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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