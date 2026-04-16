KBC Group NV Acquires 2,092,158 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 152.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,463,358 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,092,158 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.14% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $99,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 50.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,254 shares of the company's stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 116,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler sold 600,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $16,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 672,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,847,624.98. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 95,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,625,411.72. This trade represents a 26.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,206,827 shares of company stock valued at $230,674,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm's revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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