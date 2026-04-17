KBC Group NV Acquires 25,529 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,464 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,529 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of DoorDash worth $66,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 284.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,760.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $179.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.95 and a 200 day moving average of $206.76. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of DoorDash from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.32.

Read Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $220,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,475,263.22. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,891,850. This represents a 52.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 94,406 shares of company stock valued at $17,825,074 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

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