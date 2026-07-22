KBC Group NV Acquires 29,186 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,316 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,186 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $979,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 245,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $60,468,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 586,906 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $146,433,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,263 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $272.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company's 50-day moving average is $260.69 and its 200-day moving average is $266.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.82 and a 1 year high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $274.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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