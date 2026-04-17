KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,276 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $29,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $8,847,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,930 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $224,663,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $198,249,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,015,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,698,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $151.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $399.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $221.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $261.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $199.82 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.19. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 3.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 384,570 shares of company stock worth $60,504,690 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.56% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Coinbase Global

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Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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