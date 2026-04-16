KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 226.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348,164 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 935,282 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of Corning worth $118,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $204,771.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:GLW opened at $168.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $176.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Corning's payout ratio is 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.08.

View Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report).

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