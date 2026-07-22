KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499,371 shares of the computer maker's stock after acquiring an additional 245,508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of HP worth $28,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 69,579 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in HP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,230 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $259,732.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,496. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Trading Up 2.3%

HPQ opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business's 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. HP's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report).

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