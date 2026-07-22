KBC Group NV Buys 104,120 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 745.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,080 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 104,120 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.24% of Zebra Technologies worth $24,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 779,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 724,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,505,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2,635.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 543,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $132,575,000 after buying an additional 523,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $437,444,000 after buying an additional 416,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 958.0% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 417,898 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $87,374,000 after buying an additional 378,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $262.40 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.05 and a 1 year high of $352.66. The firm's 50 day moving average is $250.93 and its 200-day moving average is $238.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Zebra Technologies's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $267.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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