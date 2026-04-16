KBC Group NV Buys 98,879 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,357 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 98,879 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of Welltower worth $197,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 84.4% in the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. Weiss Ratings cut Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of WELL opened at $211.26 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $204.71 and its 200 day moving average is $193.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.55 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 150.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.43%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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