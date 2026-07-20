KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,064 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.46% of IQVIA worth $132,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,650,532 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,429,426,000 after purchasing an additional 159,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,971 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $982,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in IQVIA by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,087,380 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $923,276,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IQVIA by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,799,600 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $856,468,000 after buying an additional 528,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,773,984 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $526,891,000 after buying an additional 367,204 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $206.26 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.50 and a 52 week high of $247.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $185.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 target price on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.71.

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About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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