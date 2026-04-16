KBC Group NV Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021,940 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.43% of Cardinal Health worth $210,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,363.6% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $233.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CAH stock opened at $211.57 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.52 and a 12-month high of $233.60. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $217.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.10. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.50% and a net margin of 0.68%.The firm had revenue of $65.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $64.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

Further Reading

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