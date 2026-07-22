KBC Group NV Grows Position in Edison International $EIX

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 461.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,371 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 207,398 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Edison International worth $18,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,134,268,000 after purchasing an additional 480,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,141,204 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,989,135,000 after buying an additional 953,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 7,521,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $803,407,000 after buying an additional 386,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,070,324 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $364,341,000 after buying an additional 662,477 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Edison International Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE EIX opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $79.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Edison International's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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