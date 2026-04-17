KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 705,643 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,195 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.24% of Zoom Communications worth $60,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $690,325.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,477,576.44. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $191,614.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 153,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,879,479.64. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,325 shares of company stock worth $9,368,763. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Zoom Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoom Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zoom named Russell Dicker as chief product officer to lead an "AI‑first" product strategy and workflow automation — a hire with deep Microsoft Teams experience that could accelerate AI features and product-led growth. Read More.

Zoom named Russell Dicker as chief product officer to lead an "AI‑first" product strategy and workflow automation — a hire with deep Microsoft Teams experience that could accelerate AI features and product-led growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: reports show the stock rose on the Dicker appointment, indicating investors view the hire as strategically meaningful for Zoom's AI roadmap and product monetization. Read More.

Market reaction: reports show the stock rose on the Dicker appointment, indicating investors view the hire as strategically meaningful for Zoom's AI roadmap and product monetization. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has picked up — Zacks/Yahoo note heavy search and interest in ZM, which can boost volume but isn't a clear directional signal by itself. Read More.

Investor attention has picked up — Zacks/Yahoo note heavy search and interest in ZM, which can boost volume but isn't a clear directional signal by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity and analyst mix are mixed: some funds added shares and Wall Street ratings range from Hold to Buy with an average target near $95 — supportive long‑term but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Institutional activity and analyst mix are mixed: some funds added shares and Wall Street ratings range from Hold to Buy with an average target near $95 — supportive long‑term but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Eric Yuan executed sizable share sales (multiple filings showing large blocks sold under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan). Big insider sales are weighing on sentiment and may increase supply pressure near current levels. Read More.

CEO Eric Yuan executed sizable share sales (multiple filings showing large blocks sold under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan). Big insider sales are weighing on sentiment and may increase supply pressure near current levels. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term price pressure noted by market coverage: Zacks flagged a decline while the broader market improved, reflecting the combination of mixed fundamentals and the insider selling. Read More.

Zoom Communications Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $86.68 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.15 and a 12 month high of $97.58. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 39.03%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zoom Communications from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $95.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

See Also

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