KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.16% of Insulet worth $31,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 821 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In related news, Director Michael R. Minogue purchased 2,030 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Stock Down 0.5%

PODD opened at $201.47 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.61 and a twelve month high of $354.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.48. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Insulet from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Insulet from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Insulet from $326.00 to $277.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore dropped their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Insulet from $415.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODD

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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