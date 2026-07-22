KBC Group NV Has $19.48 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $19,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,383.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 99.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,475.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,294.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $702.32 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Monolithic Power Systems's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This represents a 68.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,860.00 to $1,700.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,585.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

See Also

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