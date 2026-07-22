KBC Group NV Has $22.37 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,194 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,319,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,635 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $4,746,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $997,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $299.11.

View Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE UNP opened at $293.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $303.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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