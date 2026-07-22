KBC Group NV Has $25.87 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,754 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of American International Group worth $25,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American International Group by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 136,069 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,874 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,269,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,932 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $636,782,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 715,870 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $61,243,000 after purchasing an additional 269,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company's stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $87.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.22. American International Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. American International Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.22.

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American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report).

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