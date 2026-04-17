KBC Group NV Has $31.84 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,602 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in CME Group were worth $31,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,932,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $636,487,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CME Group by 107.2% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,502,752 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $406,029,000 after acquiring an additional 777,571 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $164,648,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,323 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $764,725,000 after purchasing an additional 528,358 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $347.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CME Group from $344.00 to $343.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $309.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $296.22 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.90 and a 1 year high of $329.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.26.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from CME Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total transaction of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,317,117.55. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total value of $1,097,120.67. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 7,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,397,597.04. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,539 shares of company stock worth $2,713,821 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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