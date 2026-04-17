KBC Group NV Has $40.23 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,846 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of MongoDB worth $40,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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MongoDB Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of MDB stock opened at $251.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.68. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.88 and a 12 month high of $444.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.39 and a beta of 1.60.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The company had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on MongoDB from $454.00 to $378.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $366.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,009,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 476,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,335,167.68. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $390,450.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,007,107.69. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

MongoDB News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reiterated a "Buy" rating on MDB, reinforcing analyst bullishness that can support demand for the shares. Guggenheim Reiterates Buy

Guggenheim reiterated a "Buy" rating on MDB, reinforcing analyst bullishness that can support demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying: traders purchased ~36,130 call contracts (roughly a 2,077% rise versus typical call volume), a strong short-term bullish signal that can lift the stock as hedging and directional bets push demand.

Unusually large call-option buying: traders purchased ~36,130 call contracts (roughly a 2,077% rise versus typical call volume), a strong short-term bullish signal that can lift the stock as hedging and directional bets push demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus and coverage remain favorable—MDB was given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy," which supports continued investor interest. Moderate Buy Coverage

Analyst consensus and coverage remain favorable—MDB was given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy," which supports continued investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling by director Dwight A. Merriman: two small sales (8,000 shares on 4/14 at ~$236.89 and 4,000 shares on 4/16 at ~$252.33) were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing his holdings modestly. Pre-arranged status mutes the negative signal but is still monitored by markets. Form 4

Insider selling by director Dwight A. Merriman: two small sales (8,000 shares on 4/14 at ~$236.89 and 4,000 shares on 4/16 at ~$252.33) were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing his holdings modestly. Pre-arranged status mutes the negative signal but is still monitored by markets. Negative Sentiment: Large put-option buying: investors also acquired ~23,831 put contracts (about a 2,157% increase versus typical put volume), signaling elevated hedging or downside speculation that could add volatility and selling pressure if sentiment shifts.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

See Also

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