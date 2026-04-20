KBC Group NV Has $5.38 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,719 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 48,260 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company's stock.

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Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.0%

OXY opened at $53.81 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company's 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 9.14%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Argus upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.04.

View Our Latest Report on OXY

Key Headlines Impacting Occidental Petroleum

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Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

See Also

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