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KBC Group NV Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Shake Shack logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KBC Group NV cut its stake in Shake Shack by 25.5% in Q4, selling 27,621 shares and leaving it with 80,532 shares worth about $6.54 million (roughly 0.19% of the company).
  • Insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 258 shares at an average price of $102.21 under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan, reducing her holdings to 15,084 shares; institutional investors own about 86.07% of the stock while corporate insiders hold 8.50%.
  • Shake Shack beat Q4 EPS estimates ($0.37 vs. $0.35) while revenue of $400.5M was slightly under expectations but up 21.8% year‑over‑year; analysts place the stock at a consensus "Moderate Buy" with a $119.22 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK - Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,532 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,621 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.19% of Shake Shack worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 83.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 68.5% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 418 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $26,370.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,541,735.64. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.51 and a 1 year high of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.06 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SHAK. Morgan Stanley raised Shake Shack from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Shake Shack from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shake Shack

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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