KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,189 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Spotify Technology worth $92,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 56.3% in the third quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 682,639 shares of the company's stock worth $476,483,000 after acquiring an additional 177,310 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,005,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Spotify Technology from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $690.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $529.85 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $489.75 and a 200-day moving average of $560.68. The company has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total value of $9,864,842.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,773.68. The trade was a 50.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spotify Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spotify Technology wasn't on the list.

While Spotify Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here