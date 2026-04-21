KBC Group NV Increases Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 304.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,674 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $174.53 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.36. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 2.72. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Traders flagged a Power Inflow alert — a momentum/order-flow signal that often precedes continued buying pressure and likely helped push the stock up. Read More.

Traders flagged a Power Inflow alert — a momentum/order-flow signal that often precedes continued buying pressure and likely helped push the stock up. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals and M&A narrative: Seeking Alpha highlights Credo’s hypergrowth profile, strong gross margins (~68.8%), >200% YoY revenue growth, and the DustPhotonics acquisition that increases vertical integration and management’s revenue targets (>$500M by FY2027). These factors support upside expectations. Read More.

Fundamentals and M&A narrative: Seeking Alpha highlights Credo’s hypergrowth profile, strong gross margins (~68.8%), >200% YoY revenue growth, and the DustPhotonics acquisition that increases vertical integration and management’s revenue targets (>$500M by FY2027). These factors support upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic optics investment: Coverage (247WallStreet) frames Credo’s ~$750M optics push as timely given surging AI data‑center buildouts and copper supply pressures, which could accelerate demand for optical interconnects versus copper. This narrative supports long-term TAM expansion. Read More.

Strategic optics investment: Coverage (247WallStreet) frames Credo’s ~$750M optics push as timely given surging AI data‑center buildouts and copper supply pressures, which could accelerate demand for optical interconnects versus copper. This narrative supports long-term TAM expansion. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison: Multiple pieces (Yahoo/Zacks) compare CRDO to rivals like ALAB, weighing Credo’s M&A/AEC growth against competitors’ AI-driven demand — useful for relative valuation and positioning but not a definitive catalyst. Read More. | Read More.

Peer comparison: Multiple pieces (Yahoo/Zacks) compare CRDO to rivals like ALAB, weighing Credo’s M&A/AEC growth against competitors’ AI-driven demand — useful for relative valuation and positioning but not a definitive catalyst. Read More. | Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (small ~0.45% trimming). Markets often note insider sales, but the planned nature and size limit the negative signal. Read More. | Read More.

Insider selling disclosed: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (small ~0.45% trimming). Markets often note insider sales, but the planned nature and size limit the negative signal. Read More. | Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: Analysts and articles are flagging rapid recent gains and high multiples (very strong 1‑year return) — some pieces question whether the stock is overvalued after the surge, which could temper further upside or invite pullbacks. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $207.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, insider James Laufman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $1,644,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 198,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,653,305.69. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 7,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $1,156,935.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 433,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,192,273.14. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,499 shares of company stock worth $51,865,795. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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