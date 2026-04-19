KBC Group NV Increases Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 568.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,857 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 142,738 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,809,723 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $2,003,104,000 after buying an additional 2,127,565 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,245,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 9.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,462,103 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $692,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,399,571 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $594,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486,795 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $119,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Zacks Research downgraded Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rocket Lab from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.77.

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Rocket Lab Trading Up 2.3%

Rocket Lab stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.18 and a beta of 2.20. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,360,175.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,653,201.12. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $4,366,354.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,296,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,245,982.16. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,233. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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