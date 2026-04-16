KBC Group NV Increases Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 2,607.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,663 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 662,263 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.34% of Tapestry worth $87,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 48,795 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $7,556,881.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,193 shares in the company, valued at $103,947,659.91. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Gates sold 6,498 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total transaction of $999,327.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,490,725.42. This represents a 22.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 164,956 shares of company stock worth $25,297,262 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $151.64 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $161.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $166.00 target price on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Tapestry from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Tapestry from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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