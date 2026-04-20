KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,666 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the company's stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $6,709,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,608 shares of the company's stock worth $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57,266 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $158.00 to $128.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $169.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $148.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $121.06 and a 1-year high of $333.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business's fifty day moving average price is $142.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.07.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

See Also

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