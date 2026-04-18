KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

KBC Group NV lifted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,350 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 45,147 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in RTX were worth $29,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in RTX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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RTX Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $196.50 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.63 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $200.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.61.

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Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. EASA Certification

Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Pratt & Whitney Powers YFQ-48A

Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. MRO Services Singapore

Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. RAIVEN Flight Test

Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Collins Aerospace Win

Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Neutral Sentiment: RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Q1 Preview

RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Valuation Check

Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. MSI/RTX GPU Coverage

Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risk: tough year‑over‑year comps for commercial aerospace revenue and a relatively high P/E leave little room for a weak print; any earnings or guidance shortfall on April 21 could pressure the stock. Analyst Projections

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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