KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley $MS

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811,371 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 0.7% of KBC Group NV's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of Morgan Stanley worth $321,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 65.2% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 91.9% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $191.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $302.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $104.78 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.41. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 14.09%.The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $189.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on MS

Key Stories Impacting Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 30,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $5,569,194.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 280,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,501,921.22. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 32,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $6,020,286.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 357,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,254,222.62. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,191 shares of company stock worth $23,736,506. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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