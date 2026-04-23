KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM - Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,011 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 189,826 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,205 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,597.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,695 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 485.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 5,149 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $22.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 3.7%

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.74. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $290.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.14 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 68.23% and a negative net margin of 20.17%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc NASDAQ: TNDM, headquartered in San Diego, California, is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of innovative insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Founded in 2006, the company introduced its first product, the t:slim® Insulin Pump, in 2011 and has since built a portfolio of next-generation pumps featuring touchscreen interfaces, remote software updates and integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) capabilities.

The company's flagship offering, the t:slim X2® Insulin Pump, is engineered to work with leading CGM sensors and features automated insulin delivery algorithms that adjust basal insulin rates based on real-time glucose trends.

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