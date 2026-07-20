KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,273,204 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 868,728 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.0% of KBC Group NV's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of Bank of America worth $403,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $61.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $434.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company's 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.56%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus set a $70.00 target price on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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