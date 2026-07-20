KBC Group NV Purchases 369,605 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

KBC Group NV increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 228.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,461 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 369,605 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of Automatic Data Processing worth $107,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,940,841 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,903,769,000 after acquiring an additional 133,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,576,572 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,977,777,000 after acquiring an additional 136,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,393,607 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,159,088,000 after acquiring an additional 372,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,374,504 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,896,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 950.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,563,180 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $916,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,855 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $248.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $255.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.16 and a 1-year high of $315.98. The company's 50-day moving average is $228.00 and its 200 day moving average is $224.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

See Also

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