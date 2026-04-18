KBC Group NV Purchases 41,272 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,124 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in PDD were worth $27,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,384,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,280,289,000 after buying an additional 348,997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 305.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,728,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $762,991,000 after buying an additional 5,070,827 shares during the period. First Beijing Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 6,168,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $815,320,000 after buying an additional 590,869 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,139,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,431,000 after buying an additional 1,247,634 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,647,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $591,091,000 after buying an additional 3,250,416 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $92.68 and a one year high of $139.41. The stock's fifty day moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average is $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 price target on PDD in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Nomura raised PDD from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Arete Research raised PDD from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital set a $170.00 target price on PDD in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PDD from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $139.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

About PDD

PDD NASDAQ: PDD is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

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