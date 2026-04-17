KBC Group NV Purchases 46,392 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 342.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,947 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 46,392 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Axon Enterprise worth $34,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LBP AM SA lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 603.2% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 25,097 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares in the last quarter. Equity Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equity Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.3%

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $393.08 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $339.01 and a one year high of $885.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.29 and a 200 day moving average of $557.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 258.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $796.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $755.29 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.48%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $753.00 to $690.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $702.00 to $682.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $749.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.45, for a total value of $860,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,019,028. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.24, for a total transaction of $5,002,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,090,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,546,240,339.28. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,855 shares of company stock worth $7,109,828. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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