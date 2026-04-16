KBC Group NV Purchases 706,426 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

KBC Group NV grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,193,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 706,426 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of Pfizer worth $228,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 56,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 18,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Pfizer by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 1,016,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,315,000 after buying an additional 667,120 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 310,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 107,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. HSBC increased their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.24.

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Pfizer Stock Up 0.3%

PFE stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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