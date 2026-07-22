KBC Group NV Purchases 7,386 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

KBC Group NV grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,662 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $23,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.7% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.7% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $405.71 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. Motorola Solutions's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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