KBC Group NV Purchases 9,192 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,510 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $64,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. United Community Bank increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 75 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $469.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $513.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $505.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $491.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $460.57 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $318.08 and a 52-week high of $479.37. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Trane Technologies's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total value of $268,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,170. This trade represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,878,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,259,200. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,997 shares of company stock valued at $25,107,014. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

See Also

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