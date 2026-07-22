KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $21,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,084,839.07. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $328.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $374.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Keysight Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

View Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Keysight Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keysight Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Keysight Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here