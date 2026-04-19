KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,351 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $169,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 291,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,673,173.52. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,363,923. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $733,587 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.42.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PEG stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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