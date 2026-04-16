KBC Group NV Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 593,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 32,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $195,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,503,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,042,710,000 after buying an additional 1,747,337 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,273,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,823,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $629,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $314.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $285.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $594.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings cut UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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