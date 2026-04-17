KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,465 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of CBRE Group worth $46,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,648,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,231,244 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $981,795,000 after buying an additional 862,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,491,855,000 after buying an additional 809,796 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6,364.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 737,947 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $116,271,000 after buying an additional 726,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,472,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $704,610,000 after buying an additional 532,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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CBRE Group Stock Up 0.1%

CBRE stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.77. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.74 and a 12 month high of $174.27. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. CBRE Group's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,711.69. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,600. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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