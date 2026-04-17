KBC Group NV Sells 10,543 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,733 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 10,543 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of Allstate worth $65,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,461 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $2,767,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $11,109,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 530.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189,718 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $40,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allstate from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair downgraded Allstate from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen downgraded Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Allstate from $281.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $213.70 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.55. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $184.62 and a 1 year high of $219.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.22.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 15.19%.The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Allstate's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Allstate's payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Trending Headlines about Allstate

Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Allstate is rolling out free identity-theft protection for millions of home, auto and renters customers, starting in 14 states and expanding during 2026 — a value-added move that can boost retention, cross-sell and competitive differentiation. Allstate free identity theft protection

Allstate is rolling out free identity-theft protection for millions of home, auto and renters customers, starting in 14 states and expanding during 2026 — a value-added move that can boost retention, cross-sell and competitive differentiation. Positive Sentiment: Shares recently hit an all-time high and have shown upward momentum this week, reflecting investor appetite for the insurer amid strong earnings and low interest-rate sensitivity. Allstate hits all-time high

Shares recently hit an all-time high and have shown upward momentum this week, reflecting investor appetite for the insurer amid strong earnings and low interest-rate sensitivity. Positive Sentiment: Allstate filed a RICO suit tied to an alleged $7.9M auto-insurance fraud ring — an aggressive stance that can deter fraud, recover funds and reduce loss ratios over time. Allstate RICO suit

Allstate filed a RICO suit tied to an alleged $7.9M auto-insurance fraud ring — an aggressive stance that can deter fraud, recover funds and reduce loss ratios over time. Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional purchases were reported (BCS Wealth Management bought ~2,508 shares), signaling continued institutional interest but not a material stake change. BCS Wealth stake

Small institutional purchases were reported (BCS Wealth Management bought ~2,508 shares), signaling continued institutional interest but not a material stake change. Neutral Sentiment: Allstate is pursuing re‑annexation and local zoning/land-fight activity around its former Northbrook/South Barrington campus — matters that affect real‑estate disposition, timing of redevelopment proceeds and local political risk but are unlikely to move near-term operating results. Allstate re-annexation

Allstate is pursuing re‑annexation and local zoning/land-fight activity around its former Northbrook/South Barrington campus — matters that affect real‑estate disposition, timing of redevelopment proceeds and local political risk but are unlikely to move near-term operating results. Neutral Sentiment: Local coverage highlights a high‑stakes land fight over Allstate’s empty campus site in South Barrington, an issue tied to the re-annexation effort above — mostly a local/operational story with limited immediate financial impact. Empty campus land fight

Local coverage highlights a high‑stakes land fight over Allstate’s empty campus site in South Barrington, an issue tied to the re-annexation effort above — mostly a local/operational story with limited immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Allstate disclosed estimated March catastrophe losses of $925 million (approximately $731M after tax) from ~15 wind/hail events, with ~80% tied to three events — a meaningful near-term underwriting hit that likely pressured the stock today. March 2026 catastrophe release

Allstate Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Featured Stories

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