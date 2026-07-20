KBC Group NV Sells 11,267 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,760 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 11,267 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $139,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 359,261 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $132,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,887 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $51,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,533 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Express by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,474,363 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $920,710,000 after acquiring an additional 144,512 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,407 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $125,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in American Express by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 121,774 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $45,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $355.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.02. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $288.34 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a market capitalization of $242.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

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American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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