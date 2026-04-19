KBC Group NV Sells 177,863 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,116 shares of the company's stock after selling 177,863 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Kenvue were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Kenvue by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the company's stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Kenvue by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,385 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Kenvue Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business's fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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