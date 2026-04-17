KBC Group NV Sells 194,658 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,190 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 194,658 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of Jabil worth $31,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Jabil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $283.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,204,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,140,367. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $11,652,721. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $310.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $127.72 and a one year high of $310.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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