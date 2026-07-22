KBC Group NV Sells 39,847 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

KBC Group NV lowered its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,791 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 39,847 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $22,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,272,186,000 after acquiring an additional 458,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,206,098 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,393,568,000 after purchasing an additional 140,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,140,497 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,201,555,000 after purchasing an additional 372,896 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,345,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Truist Financial set a $108.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.70.

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O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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