KBC Group NV Sells 42,974 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,213 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,974 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Robinhood Markets worth $72,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The business's 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.86. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEC removes the $25,000 pattern-day-trader requirement — this regulatory change should expand active trading among smaller retail accounts and directly benefits Robinhood’s core user base, supporting higher engagement, margin use and revenue potential. SEC Rule Change Explained

SEC removes the $25,000 pattern-day-trader requirement — this regulatory change should expand active trading among smaller retail accounts and directly benefits Robinhood’s core user base, supporting higher engagement, margin use and revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market support — Goldman and other outlets flagged that the rule change should be a tailwind for Robinhood; Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an Outperform rating, adding institutional validation to the bull case. Goldman on Robinhood Bernstein Reaffirmation

Analyst and market support — Goldman and other outlets flagged that the rule change should be a tailwind for Robinhood; Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an Outperform rating, adding institutional validation to the bull case. Positive Sentiment: Retail flow and derivatives positioning — heavy call-option buying and a Bitcoin rally earlier in the week drove trading volume and hedging flows that benefited commission- and crypto-linked revenue for Robinhood. Bitcoin and Trading Activity

Retail flow and derivatives positioning — heavy call-option buying and a Bitcoin rally earlier in the week drove trading volume and hedging flows that benefited commission- and crypto-linked revenue for Robinhood. Neutral Sentiment: Macro tech rally provides a tailwind — broad market strength (S&P 500, Nasdaq at highs) has helped lift HOOD alongside other large tech names, but this is a general support rather than company-specific news. Market Rally Coverage

Macro tech rally provides a tailwind — broad market strength (S&P 500, Nasdaq at highs) has helped lift HOOD alongside other large tech names, but this is a general support rather than company-specific news. Neutral Sentiment: Prediction-market developments — stories about prediction markets (Schwab exploration and legal actions) are interesting for market structure but have unclear direct impact on Robinhood today. Schwab Prediction Markets

Prediction-market developments — stories about prediction markets (Schwab exploration and legal actions) are interesting for market structure but have unclear direct impact on Robinhood today. Negative Sentiment: Charles Schwab launching direct Bitcoin and Ethereum trading — Schwab Crypto will let clients trade BTC/ETH alongside brokerage accounts with low fees and 24/7 service; that is a direct competitive threat to Robinhood’s crypto franchise and is cited as a near-term catalyst for the stock’s pullback. Schwab Crypto Launch Coverage: Schwab Impact on HOOD

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $698,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 442,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,933,002.65. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $26,186,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,186,250. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 469,239 shares of company stock worth $34,161,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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