KBC Group NV Sells 92,389 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987,135 shares of the company's stock after selling 92,389 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $141,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Adelphi Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 56,350 shares of the company's stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company's stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invariant Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $333.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.05. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: P&G raised its quarterly dividend to $1.0885 (3% increase), marking the 70th straight year of dividend raises and a 2026 shareholder return plan of ~$15 billion (about $10B dividend / $5B buybacks). This supports income-focused investor demand. Article Title

P&G raised its quarterly dividend to $1.0885 (3% increase), marking the 70th straight year of dividend raises and a 2026 shareholder return plan of ~$15 billion (about $10B dividend / $5B buybacks). This supports income-focused investor demand. Positive Sentiment: P&G announced a multiyear, multi-brand partnership with the NHL in Canada — a marketing lift for premium brands in an important market and potential incremental sales/brand equity. Article Title

P&G announced a multiyear, multi-brand partnership with the NHL in Canada — a marketing lift for premium brands in an important market and potential incremental sales/brand equity. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness still exists: Raymond James set a $170 target (outperform), and some outlets model ~10% upside from current levels — indicating there are still upside scenarios the market is considering. Article Title

Analyst bullishness still exists: Raymond James set a $170 target (outperform), and some outlets model ~10% upside from current levels — indicating there are still upside scenarios the market is considering. Neutral Sentiment: Business mix is mixed: Beauty is showing mid-single-digit growth driven by premium innovation, while Baby Care faces inventory headwinds; management expects improvement later in the year. That supports the case for uneven near-term topline momentum. Article Title

Business mix is mixed: Beauty is showing mid-single-digit growth driven by premium innovation, while Baby Care faces inventory headwinds; management expects improvement later in the year. That supports the case for uneven near-term topline momentum. Neutral Sentiment: P&G showcased AI-driven supply-chain planning with OMP at Gartner — operational improvement story that could support margins over time but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Article Title

P&G showcased AI-driven supply-chain planning with OMP at Gartner — operational improvement story that could support margins over time but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple features and buy-the-dip pieces (Seeking Alpha, 247WallSt) argue P&G is attractively valued and a dividend compounder — these may attract long-term income investors but haven’t reversed short-term pressure. Article Title

Multiple features and buy-the-dip pieces (Seeking Alpha, 247WallSt) argue P&G is attractively valued and a dividend compounder — these may attract long-term income investors but haven’t reversed short-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target to $146 and kept an Equal Weight — a direct headwind to sentiment and one of several recent downward target moves. Article Title

Barclays cut its price target to $146 and kept an Equal Weight — a direct headwind to sentiment and one of several recent downward target moves. Negative Sentiment: Other firms trimmed targets or turned cautious (Piper Sandler to $142, RBC trimmed its target to $167 though it kept Outperform), contributing to selling pressure and weighing on near-term momentum. Article Title

Other firms trimmed targets or turned cautious (Piper Sandler to $142, RBC trimmed its target to $167 though it kept Outperform), contributing to selling pressure and weighing on near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes and downgrades have already translated into intraday weakness and lower analyst-driven support levels — the wave of cuts is the main short-term explanation for the stock decline. Article Title

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here