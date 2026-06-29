KBR, Inc. $KBR Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,526 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 88,270 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.44% of KBR worth $20,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in KBR by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 432.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of KBR by 101,600.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company's stock.

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KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm's 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. KBR's dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. Zacks Research upgraded KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thaer Lewis Von bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $92,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $318,715.66. This trade represents a 40.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos A. Sabater bought 14,500 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $470,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 35,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,159,341.35. The trade was a 68.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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