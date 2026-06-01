Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,988 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,555,869,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,542,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $657,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9,455.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,520,164 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $282,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,251,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,091,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,041,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MRSH opened at $159.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.74 and a 52 week high of $235.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $203.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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