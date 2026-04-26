Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Stake Boosted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,171 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 288,604 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Kenvue worth $32,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,528,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 210.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the company's stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 37,170 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 21.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 219.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 66,930 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kenvue by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,873,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,217,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.61. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue's payout ratio is currently 107.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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